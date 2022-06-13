Sign up
52 / 365
Little Yellow Flower
This is in my front yard and I guess it might be a weed. Like other such plants it’s pretty anyway.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
896
1482
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
flower
