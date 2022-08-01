Previous
Karnet Is Watching by spanishliz
Karnet Is Watching

My friend’s other cat, Karnet was also keeping an eye on us as we had coffee yesterday.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
amyK ace
Like the sense of mystery!
August 2nd, 2022  
