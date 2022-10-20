Previous
Next
Pair of Blue Jays by spanishliz
181 / 365

Pair of Blue Jays

They were enjoying some sunflower seeds for breakfast whilst I was awaiting my training session.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
A nice clear picture of the Blue Jays, not like mine I posted.
October 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise