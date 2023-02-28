Previous
Caught in a Shiny Object by spanishliz
303 / 365

Caught in a Shiny Object

This was going to be a circle photo but the reflection made me think it could work for the five plus two “uncomfortable” prompt. Being caught in a door handle would be uncomfortable eh?
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
