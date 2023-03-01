Sign up
304 / 365
Breakfast Time
This fellow was waiting for me to put his breakfast out for him this morning.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4207
photos
41
followers
55
following
Tags
squirrel
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, a black squirrel! What a handsome fellow!
March 1st, 2023
