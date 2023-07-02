Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
Downy Woodpecker
Siri made the identification but I was already pretty sure that it was some sort of woodpecker.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd July 2023 2:51pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
woodpecker
