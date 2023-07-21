Previous
Chickadee by spanishliz
Chickadee

I was standing too close to the feeder, and he flew at it but didn't land. I moved back a few steps and this was the result.
21st July 2023

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
Aww!
July 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Sweet
July 21st, 2023  
