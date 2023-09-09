Sign up
Photo 494
Chickadee at Feeder
The cheeky birds made me wait to get even one shot.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4796
photos
39
followers
55
following
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th September 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
feeder
,
chickadee
Mags
ace
Sweet capture!
September 9th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2023
