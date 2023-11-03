Previous
Food Delivery by spanishliz
Photo 549

Food Delivery

I get a delivery most Friday mornings of easy to cook and healthy meals from the van seen here. As a bonus, the regular driver stops for a chat mostly about birds about which he is quite knowledgeable.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise