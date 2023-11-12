Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 558
Naughty Precious
She doesn’t even like football…
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4993
photos
41
followers
56
following
152% complete
View this month »
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Latest from all albums
881
1995
1996
882
557
1997
883
558
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th November 2023 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
football
,
cat
,
pet
,
precious
John Falconer
ace
I can see. She’s not looking at it!!
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close