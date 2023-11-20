Sign up
Photo 566
Photo 566
Family Connection
My father’s parents were married in this house, probably in the room behind this window, in the late 1890s. The couple living there now graciously gave me and my sister a tour of the house.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th October 2023 2:28pm
Tags
window
,
house
,
architecture-1
Jessica Eby
What a pretty house! I love it! Especially with the gingerbread trim.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
It’s a lovely house. And great that they showed you around.
November 21st, 2023
