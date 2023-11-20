Previous
Family Connection by spanishliz
Family Connection

My father’s parents were married in this house, probably in the room behind this window, in the late 1890s. The couple living there now graciously gave me and my sister a tour of the house.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Liz Milne

Jessica Eby
What a pretty house! I love it! Especially with the gingerbread trim.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
It’s a lovely house. And great that they showed you around.
November 21st, 2023  
