Photo 1046
Telephone Day
Listings in an old fashioned Yellow Pages
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
telephone
,
edah24-04
Corinne C
ace
I haven't used a phone book in decades!
April 25th, 2024
