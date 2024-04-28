Previous
Superhero Day by spanishliz
Superhero Day

Bernie thinks that he's a superhero rescuing people with his wee barrel of whisky.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Mags ace
So cute!
April 28th, 2024  
