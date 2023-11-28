Sign up
Previous
Photo 574
School Bus
My sister and I were out and about today and found ourselves behind a school bus for a little while.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
bus
,
school bus
,
street-108
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, they can slow you down for sure
November 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice capture! They can hold you up from your destinations.
November 28th, 2023
