Chickadee by spanishliz
Photo 607

Chickadee

Several chickadees appeared as soon as I put some seeds out.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
You have them trained well, Lovely photo
December 31st, 2023  
