Previous
Photo 678
Blue Jay
He just had some peanuts.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5367
photos
42
followers
55
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th March 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
wire
,
bluejay
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 14th, 2024
