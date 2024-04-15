Sign up
Photo 710
Squirrel Likes Seeds Too
It’s not just the peanuts that they come for.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th April 2024 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
seeds
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture - yeah whenever I put seeds out the squirrels not only keep the birds at bay but they stay for ages devour thee seeds.
April 15th, 2024
