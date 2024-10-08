Sign up
Photo 884
Autumn Colour
It has taken awhile, but some of the trees are changing colour at last.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tree
,
red
,
fall
,
autumn
,
colour
