235 / 365
Senior Citizens' Day
They tell me I qualify, but I only feel like I do part of the time. Mostly I feel much younger :)
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
0
0
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
21st August 2020 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
