Previous
Photo 1148
Work Like a Dog Day
In the case of Taffy (this little guy) this means staying alert for scary interlopers, like the street cleaning machine which had just come around the corner when I snapped this picture. Taffy then barked loudly until it turned around and left.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
5982
photos
47
followers
58
following
314% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th July 2024 10:21am
Tags
dog
,
taffy
,
work like a dog day
,
edah24-08
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
August 6th, 2024
