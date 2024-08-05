Previous
Work Like a Dog Day by spanishliz
Photo 1148

Work Like a Dog Day

In the case of Taffy (this little guy) this means staying alert for scary interlopers, like the street cleaning machine which had just come around the corner when I snapped this picture. Taffy then barked loudly until it turned around and left.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise