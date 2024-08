Son and Daughter Day

This is my Mum (top left, wearing glasses) and her family at the seaside, sometime in the early 1930s. Probably Brighton, maybe Eastbourne. The whole group has a couple of sons, because the lady on the right is my Grandad's Mum, and my uncle (his son) is on his lap. Mum and her two sisters are his daughters. I was lucky enough to have known all of these people except my great-granny.