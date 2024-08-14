Sign up
Photo 1157
Orange Cream Frozen Pop Day
Now, when I was a kid, we called them creamsicles, and the best thing about them was this treasure at the centre, atop the stick. This resides in my box of treasures that often comes in handy for photo ops.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6019
photos
47
followers
58
following
316% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th August 2024 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
creamsicle
,
treasure
,
edah24-08
,
orange cream frozen pop
