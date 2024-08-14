Previous
Orange Cream Frozen Pop Day

Now, when I was a kid, we called them creamsicles, and the best thing about them was this treasure at the centre, atop the stick. This resides in my box of treasures that often comes in handy for photo ops.
Liz Milne

