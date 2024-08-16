Sign up
Photo 1159
Tell a Joke/Roller Coaster/Rum Day
I had nothing for any of today's holidays, so I fed all the words into Canva's Magic Media and came up with this.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6030
photos
47
followers
58
following
Tags
joke
,
rum
,
roller coaster
,
ai
,
canva
,
magic media
,
edah24-08
