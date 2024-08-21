Sign up
Previous
Photo 1164
Spumoni Day
This isn't spumoni, I know, but it's the closest I have to the photos of spumoni I've found. This was my sister and brother-in-law's birthday dessert last year.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cake
,
dessert
,
spumoni
,
edah24-08
