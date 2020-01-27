Previous
Glad by spanner
Photo 1481

Glad

Same view different day. Getting out and about is difficult at the moment. So here is another view of the glasshouse mountains from this evening.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
