Previous
Next
The subtle things in life by spanner
Photo 1591

The subtle things in life

The beauty of the light in this little wooden church was delicious. Another attempt at mixing it up rather than doing the same old thing. Not sure I did this justice.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
435% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Spectacular on black...Super symmetry and lighting
July 8th, 2020  
Wylie ace
I really like the addition of the subtle foreground in this shot. Nicely composed. fav
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise