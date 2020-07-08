Sign up
Photo 1591
The subtle things in life
The beauty of the light in this little wooden church was delicious. Another attempt at mixing it up rather than doing the same old thing. Not sure I did this justice.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
2
2
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
6
2
2
365
NIKON D780
1st July 2020 2:41pm
gloria jones
ace
Spectacular on black...Super symmetry and lighting
July 8th, 2020
Wylie
ace
I really like the addition of the subtle foreground in this shot. Nicely composed. fav
July 8th, 2020
