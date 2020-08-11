Sign up
Photo 1608
no colours anymore
another studio light effort.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
1608
photos
145
followers
20
following
Tags
blackandwhite
,
nikond780
Annie D
ace
looks awesome on black
wonderful light and focus
August 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Neat light on this b&w
August 11th, 2020
wonderful light and focus