Photo 1609
release
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
2
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1609
photos
145
followers
20
following
440% complete
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
11th August 2020 8:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blackandwhite
,
nikond780
Annie D
ace
this is wonderful - the light. the focus - simply beautiful
August 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Really amazing close-up - love the light
August 12th, 2020
