Lensbaby landscapes by spanner
Photo 1637

Lensbaby landscapes

We went for another trip to Baxter falls today. I took my grown up camera and it's little brother with the Lensbaby attached. This was the result of precarious balancing.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Spanner

Photo Details

Ian JB ace
Lovely focusing, great image.
September 28th, 2020  
