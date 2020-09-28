Sign up
Photo 1637
Lensbaby landscapes
We went for another trip to Baxter falls today. I took my grown up camera and it's little brother with the Lensbaby attached. This was the result of precarious balancing.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
1
2
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1637
photos
148
followers
23
following
1637
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th September 2020 4:07pm
Ian JB
ace
Lovely focusing, great image.
September 28th, 2020
