Photo 1687
Lookout
More playing with funky silly cameras. I do like the sprocket rocket. This is called Carrs lookout. There were some kangaroos bounding through the field which is still a thrill for us.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1687
photos
158
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Tags
blackandwhite
,
australia
,
film-lives
,
hand-processed
,
sprocket-rocket
