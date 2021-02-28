Previous
Jack, Lilli, Emma, Elora by spanner
Jack, Lilli, Emma, Elora

Struggling for inspiration and trying to avoid buying more equipment (that I think will inspire me, which it will, fleetingly) I took my pinhole camera out for a walk. I think I need to use a lower iso film - this is 400, not as sharp as I hoped.
