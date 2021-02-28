Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1711
Jack, Lilli, Emma, Elora
Struggling for inspiration and trying to avoid buying more equipment (that I think will inspire me, which it will, fleetingly) I took my pinhole camera out for a walk. I think I need to use a lower iso film - this is 400, not as sharp as I hoped.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1711
photos
163
followers
24
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
pinhole
,
film-lives
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close