The edge by spanner
Photo 1719

The edge

I bought and made this plastic TLR kit 10 years ago. I could never make it work properly due to not being able to see through it as there was no frosted glass. Two strips of Scotch tape and 30+ year old film and some success. All natural vignette.
8th March 2021

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
