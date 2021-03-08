Sign up
Photo 1719
The edge
I bought and made this plastic TLR kit 10 years ago. I could never make it work properly due to not being able to see through it as there was no frosted glass. Two strips of Scotch tape and 30+ year old film and some success. All natural vignette.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
0
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
blackandwhite
,
australia
,
film-lives
,
receskytlr
