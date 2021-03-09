Previous
Fixed by spanner
I bought a Holga several years ago and was disappointed with the results. Turns out it had a sticky shutter which is a simple fix.
9th March 2021

Julie Duncan ace
Love it! More, please! :)
March 8th, 2021  
