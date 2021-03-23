Previous
Cyanotype #1 Girl by spanner
Cyanotype #1 Girl

I have been experimenting with cyanotypes and have experienced mixed results. I am not happy with the paper I used here, but am pleased with the exposure. I am using the sun as my light which has made controlling the results rather tricky.

23rd March 2021

Spanner

