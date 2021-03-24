Previous
#Cyanotype 2 by spanner
#Cyanotype 2

more experiments
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
kali ace
thats more like it! nice, beautiful pure blue, i am getting quite dark, dirty looking prints, maybe i am not washing enough or my haphazard measuring of the chems is off
March 24th, 2021  
