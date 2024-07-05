Sign up
Previous
Photo 2162
Coffee time
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
4
4
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
5th July 2024 3:43pm
Dianne
ace
This is so well done.
@julzmaioro
will love this too. Fav
July 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
this is brilliant - so clever!
July 5th, 2024
julia
ace
Funny.. love the guy having a beer..
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so clever. So nicely done.
July 5th, 2024
