Tree surgery by speedwell
Tree surgery

A large fir tree was growing very close to a house across the road from us. We had speculated as to whether this tree had been planted there, or grown up after being dumped there. Anyway it has now gone!
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Speedwell

@speedwell
Pyrrhula
Great shot of the works and equipment. Alway`s feel sorry to remove a tree. You better can trim them if it can. See those in this pic, https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2019-12-18
December 21st, 2019  
