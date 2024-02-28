Previous
Blackthorn by speedwell
Blackthorn

Discovered this flowering bush on the perimeter footpath of our road, as we strolled in the rain!
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
April 8th, 2024  
