Mothering Sunday.... by speedwell
Mothering Sunday....

falls on the 4th Sunday in Lent each year. The potted plants decorating the handrail at the front of church are there ready to be handed out to ladies later.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
389% complete

