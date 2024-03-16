Previous
A Magpie gathering by speedwell
A Magpie gathering

I often see Magpies gathering on local trees from my house. Today they chose to congregate (and then fly off in turn) from our Silver Birch trees.
Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
