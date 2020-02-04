Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
A deliberate photograph of the floor
..at Catshill Social Club for a Church meeting. Continuing my quest to find bright things to photograph on days of dull weather!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Speedwell
@speedwell
178
photos
17
followers
45
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A320FL
Taken
4th February 2020 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
carpet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close