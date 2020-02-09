Previous
Overturned by Ciara by speedwell
183 / 365

Overturned by Ciara

My still potted Christmas tree was the only item in my garden by Storm Ciara. As it was very windy and wet for several days I waited until the weather improved before putting it upright again....and then it fell over again during Storm Dennis
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
