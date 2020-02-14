Previous
Next
The staining power of beetroot by speedwell
187 / 365

The staining power of beetroot

I am quite fond of pickled beetroot, and frequently include it in a small salad at lunch time.Today my chopping board was a little damp, and the colour very quickly spread out in a circle.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise