First flowers on the hawthorn tree by speedwell
241 / 365

First flowers on the hawthorn tree

....that is opposite the front door of our house. These flowers are also called May Blossom, but by us it usually flowers, as this year, before the beginning of May.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
66% complete

