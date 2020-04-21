Previous
Next
view from the kitchen window by speedwell
251 / 365

view from the kitchen window

looks out onto lush greenery and blossom. The big candle on the window sill is lit periodically
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise