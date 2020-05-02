Previous
bee busy on Bugle by speedwell
262 / 365

bee busy on Bugle

On a Saturday morning stroll just a 100 yards or so from home there was a patch of Bugle that bees were definitely enjoying!
2nd May 2020

Speedwell

@speedwell
