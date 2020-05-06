Previous
Growing wild in my garden by speedwell
Growing wild in my garden

Some wild flowers I am happy to leave in my garden. Often, like this one, they have a more dainty beauty than their cultivated cousins!
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
George ace
Beautiful. I can understand you keeping this one.
May 22nd, 2020  
