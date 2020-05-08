Previous
Working in the garden by speedwell
Working in the garden

Today my husband's workshop is in the garden. Here he is finishing some small fold up stools. They are made of off cuts of ash wood.
Speedwell

Lesley ace
What an interesting shot. Does he sell his wares?
May 24th, 2020  
