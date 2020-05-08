Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
268 / 365
Working in the garden
Today my husband's workshop is in the garden. Here he is finishing some small fold up stools. They are made of off cuts of ash wood.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
268
photos
20
followers
49
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
8th May 2020 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
garden
,
wood
Lesley
ace
What an interesting shot. Does he sell his wares?
May 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close