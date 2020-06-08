Sign up
Red Campion
On some of my recent walks I have seen red campion down on river banks competing with other plants to benefit from their proximity to the water. Today I found some on a more open location where it was finding more of an opportunity to shine.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
300
photos
22
followers
52
following
Tags
flower
,
pink
