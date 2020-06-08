Previous
Red Campion by speedwell
299 / 365

Red Campion

On some of my recent walks I have seen red campion down on river banks competing with other plants to benefit from their proximity to the water. Today I found some on a more open location where it was finding more of an opportunity to shine.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Speedwell

