316 / 365
The end of a very hot day
...even hotter than yesterday. Another day 30c + with the challenge to find coolest spot indoors or outdoors.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
316
1
365
DMC-TZ70
25th June 2020 9:03pm
sky
blue
